Biden hosts Prez of Romania at White House to celebrate Nato partnership

The United States is committed to standing with you, Biden told President Iohannis

AP Washington
Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
President Joe Biden hosted Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, on Tuesday at the White House, with the two leaders celebrating their joint cooperation on issues including international security, the economy and continued support for Ukraine.

The meeting in the Oval Office was meant to mark Romania's two decades as a Nato member, according to the White House.

At the start of the meeting, Biden joked he advocated for Nato accession for Romania when he was a seNator 180 years ago and said the alliance was stronger for the country's inclusion. Biden noted that Romanian and American troops have fought and trained alongside one another and praised Romania for having stepped up to assist Ukraine in fending Russia's invasion.

The United States is committed to standing with you, Biden told Iohannis.

In turn, Iohannis thanked Biden for hosting him and called the transatlantic alliance a cornerstone of our democratic way of life. He said he intended to make progress toward a visa waiver for Romanian travellers to the US but that the most important topic was to find a way to reinstall peace in Europe and to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't win.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

