Biden, Kamala Harris, call Trump, congratulate him on his victory in polls

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:41 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday conceded defeat in the US presidential election as she called up President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated on his victory.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back.

Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team.

She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said.

Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.

Harris is expected to address her supporters a few hours later.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday made a phone call to president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory, the White House said.

Biden also spoke over the phone with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on her historic campaign, the White House said.

In his call with Trump, Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.

He also invited president-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future. Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition, the White House said.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

