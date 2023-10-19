Home / World News / Biden to address US on response to Hamas' attacks, Russia-Ukraine war

Biden to address US on response to Hamas' attacks, Russia-Ukraine war

This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET, she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement

Press Trust of India Washington
President Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
US President Joe Biden, a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country's stand on the Hamas' attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said Wednesday.

Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing brutal war against Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET, she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

