Biden to travel to San Francisco to host APEC Summit participants

President Joe Biden will reaffirm the US' commitment to partnering with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies to chart the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth as he is set to host representatives from the 21-member bloc next month for a crucial summit in San Francisco.

Biden has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the APEC Leadership Summit, but his visit has not been confirmed yet.

Biden will travel to San Francisco, California, on November 14 to host representatives from the member economies for APEC Economic Leaders' Week, the White House said.

The president will highlight the strength and resilience of the US economy, "our longstanding economic ties with the Asia-Pacific, the surge of job-creating investments from APEC economies into the US in recent years, and the role of the US economy in driving growth and innovation in the Asia-Pacific and globally," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He will also reaffirm our commitment to partnering with APEC economies to chart the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth, further strengthen the ties between our economies and our populations, and support American families and workers," she said.

APEC is a forum of 21 Asia-Pacific economies. APEC's member economies are home to more than 2.9 billion people and make up over 60 per cent of the global GDP.

APEC members include Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, China, Peru, South Korea, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.

From November 11 to 17, delegates of these member economies will convene in San Francisco for the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Week (AELW).