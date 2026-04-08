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'Big day for world peace': Trump hails ceasefire agreement with Iran

Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just hanging around in order to make sure that everything goes well, said Trump

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US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump in a social media post declared the ceasefire agreement a "big day for World Peace" and that the US "will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz."  "There will be lots of positive action!" Trump predicted in his post.

"Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will."  Trump's message on his Truth Social website signals Washington's concern about Iran maintaining its chokehold over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of all oil and natural gas passes in peacetime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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