Home / World News / Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US

Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US

The workforce reduction equates to approximately 2 per cent of our US firm, the spokesperson said

pwc
PwC last month shut operations in nine Sub-Saharan African countries following a strategic review. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Big Four accounting firm PwC is laying off about 1,500 employees in the United States, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. 
The workforce reduction equates to approximately 2 per cent of our US firm, the spokesperson said. 
PwC employs more than 75,000 people in the United States. 
"This was a difficult decision, and we made it with care, thoughtfulness, and a deep awareness of its impact on our people, appreciating that historically low levels of attrition over consecutive years have made it necessary to take this step", PwC said in a statement. 
Last year, Reuters had reported that PwC was considering slashing up to half its financial services auditing staff in China, as a regulatory investigation and an exodus of clients darken business prospects. 

Also Read

Premium

Banks' shares surge on marginally lower than expected hit on net worth

IndusInd Bank up 13% in 3 days as PwC pegs lower impact in derivative biz

Haldiram's attracts two more investors Alpha Wave, IHC after Temasek

Haldirams to sell 10% stake to Temasek in deal valuing firm at $10 bn

PwC may submit report on IndusInd's accounting discrepancies on Mar 28

PwC last month shut operations in nine Sub-Saharan African countries following a strategic review. 
KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte make up the Big Four accounting firms. 
In November last year, Reuters had reported that KPMG would lay off less than 4 per cent, or about 330 people, of its audit workforce in the United States.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's tariff order on foreign movies leaves film industry flummoxed

Donald Trump vows to meet Hollywood on tariff plan that shook industry

Trump admin urges judge to dismiss lawsuit restricting abortion pill access

US labour dept to end mental health, child care benefits for own staff

Automaker Ford pulls outlook, sees $1.5 billion hit from Trump's tariffs

Topics :PwCUS job marketUS jobs

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story