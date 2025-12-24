BNP's Tarique Rahman set to return to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, is set to return to Bangladesh after spending 17 years in exile in London, prompting extensive preparations by the party.

The BNP has begun arrangements to accord Tarique Rahman a grand reception on his return. Although he is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, preparations at the reception venue are already underway.

As part of these arrangements, a stage is being set up on a 300-foot-wide road in Purbachal, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka. He is expected to be formally welcomed there by party leaders and supporters.

The BNP has claimed that around two million people are likely to gather for the event. Party leaders and activists from different parts of the country have already begun arriving at the venue. Amid the expected surge in crowds, authorities have imposed a 24-hour restriction on visitors at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to manage the situation ahead of Tarique Rahman's arrival, bdnews24 reported. According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the restriction will remain in force from 6 pm on December 24 to 6 pm on December 25. During this period, only passengers carrying valid tickets and passports will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The notice said the measure was taken to ensure smooth passenger services, maintain security and uphold operational discipline at the airport. It added that all accompanying persons or visitors, except designated passengers, will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area. Tarique Rahman and his entourage are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on the morning of December 25, bdnews24 reported. Airport authorities said the temporary restriction is intended to allow normal airport operations to continue during the busy period. Airlines have advised passengers travelling on the day to arrive at the airport and surrounding areas well in advance.