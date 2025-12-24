China's military buildup makes US vulnerable, says Pentagon report

By Courtney McBride

The Chinese military is in the midst of a “historic military buildup” that has made the US homeland “increasingly vulnerable,” according to the latest edition of a Pentagon report on the capabilities of the Chinese military, presenting a challenge to President Donald Trump’s plans for new limitations on US, Chinese and Russian nuclear arsenals.

The congressionally mandated report, posted on the Pentagon website Tuesday, is the first version issued during the second Trump administration. It describes a Chinese military that is increasingly sophisticated and resilient, wary of large-scale agreements with the US and learning lessons from Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine as it increases pressure on Taiwan.

And while the report notes China and Russia continue to deepen their strategic partnership, “almost certainly driven by a shared interest in countering the United States,” that cooperation is hindered by both sides harboring a “mutual distrust” of each other. Experts have warned that China is outpacing the US on the development of hypersonic weapons. Trump’s planned “Golden Dome” system is intended to defend against those and other innovative threats, as well as more traditional ballistic missiles. The most recent edition of the report, published in December 2024 by the Biden administration, warned that China was the only competitor to the US that has “the intent and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order.” It emphasized the importance of meeting the challenge of China’s “increasingly capable military.”