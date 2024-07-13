Boeing begins long-delayed 777-9 certification flight testing with US FAA

Boeing has started certification flight testing of its long-delayed 777-9 with U.S. aviation regulators onboard, the U.S. planemaker said in an emailed statement.

The company said it conducted its first flight on Friday night after receiving Type Inspection Authorization (TIA).



The development is a boost for Boeing, which has been grappling with production and legal issues since a Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane.



The news was first reported by Air Current.



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) while declining to comment on specific certification projects, said "Generally, this kind of thorough process takes many months." The 777-9 is part of the 777X project to upgrade the 777 wide-body jet. The project has been in development since 2013 but has faced multiple hold-ups, including certification delays.

