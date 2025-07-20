Boeing Delta 767 flight catches fire after takeoff, returns to Los Angeles

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff on Saturday (local time), after pilots detected signs of a fire in the aircraft’s left engine.

Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400, had departed Los Angeles airport when the crew observed indications of an engine fire. The aircraft, powered by two GE CF6 engines, was climbing out over the Pacific Ocean when the issue arose. Pilots immediately declared an emergency and requested a return to Los Angeles. Air Traffic Control guided the jet safely back, alerting emergency services at the airport.

Ground footage captured by aviation YouTube channel LA Flights, run by Josh and Peter, showed flames erupting from the left engine as the aircraft turned back over southern Los Angeles. In the video, the jet is seen flying steadily while a fireball blazes beneath one wing. As the aircraft descended, the fire appeared to subside. The landing gear deployed as expected, and the plane touched down safely with the engine no longer visibly burning. A spokesperson for Delta Airlines told the BBC, “Delta Flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident.