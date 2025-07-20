Heavy downpours in South Korea kill 14 and leave 12 others missing

Torrential rains that slammed South Korea for five days have left 14 people dead and 12 others missing, the government said Sunday.
One person was killed on Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, a town northeast of Seoul, the Interior and Safety Ministry said.
The ministry said eight people were discovered dead and six others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods there.
A ministry report said that six people remain missing in Gapyeong and the southern city of Gwangju.
Earlier last week, three people were found dead in a submerged car, and a person was also killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain.
As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, about 3,840 people remain evacuated from their homes, the ministry report said. The rain stopped in most of South Korea on Sunday, and heavy rain alerts have been subsequently lifted throughout the country, ministry officials said.
Since Wednesday, southern regions have received about 600-800 millimeters (24-31 inches) of rain, according to the ministry report.
