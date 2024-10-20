Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Boeing exploring sale of assets in a bid to boost finances: Report

Boeing exploring sale of assets in a bid to boost finances: Report

The planemaker last week reached an agreement to offload a small defense unit that makes surveillance equipment for the U.S. military, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the deal

Boeing
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 11:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Boeing is exploring asset sales in a bid to boost its fragile finances by shedding its non-core or underperforming units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
 
The planemaker last week reached an agreement to offload a small defense unit that makes surveillance equipment for the U.S. military, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Boeing has lurched from crisis to crisis this year, ever since Jan. 5 when a door panel blew off a 737 MAX jet in mid-air. Since
then, its CEO has departed, its production has been slowed as regulators investigate its safety culture, and in September, 33,000 union workers went on strike.
 
The Journal reported that in recent financial-performance meetings, new CEO Kelly Ortberg asked the heads of the company's units to lay out the value of those units to the company.
 
Boeing's board recently met to discuss the next steps for the company, where directors questioned division heads and combed through reports to examine the state of each unit, the report said.
 
Boeing declined to comment on the report.
 

More From This Section

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing: Palestine

UN climate secy gives call to 'step up' climate finance ahead of COP29

Abu Dhabi to host second relief aid collection drive for Lebanon on Oct 22

Israel targets Hezbollah intelligence headquarters, 3 key officials killed

Iraq's Kurdish region votes amid flagging economy, political infighting

Striking machinists at the planemaker are set to vote Wednesday on a new contract proposal that includes a 35% pay hike over four years.
 
The work stoppage has halted production of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 widebodies, putting added pressure on its already weak finances.
 
Earlier this month, Boeing announced it would cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global staff, and take $5 billion in charges.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Boeing presents new proposal before union in hopes of ending strike

Boeing plans to raise $15 billion through shares, bonds amid strike woes

Boeing closes in on plans to raise $15 bn via stock, hybrid bonds

After Boeing, Airbus to slash 2,500 jobs amid ongoing financial losses

Boeing employees hold rally in Seattle as strike enters second month

Topics :BoeingAviation industry

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story