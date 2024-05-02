Home / World News / Boeing scandal: Another whistleblower dies; was battling sudden infection

Boeing scandal: Another whistleblower dies; was battling sudden infection

He was among the initial whistleblowers who raised concerns about the oversight of manufacturing defects in the 737 Max by Spirit's leadership

Photo: Bloomberg
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
The second whistleblower in the Boeing scandal, Joshua Dean died on Tuesday at the age of 45, according to media reports. 

Dean, a former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, was battling 'a sudden and severe lung infection'. He lived in Wichita, Kansas, where the Boeing supplier is based. 

According to media reports, Dean became ill with respiratory issues just over a fortnight ago. Despite receiving intensive medical care, including treatment with an ECMO machine, he battled for several days before passing away.

The Seattle Times reported that Dean's mother had earlier shared updates on Facebook, saying he was “fighting for his life” and had even suffered a stroke. His aunt, Carol Parsons, confirmed his death, after he spent two weeks in a critical condition.

He was among the initial whistleblowers who raised concerns about the oversight of manufacturing defects in the 737 Max by Spirit's leadership. He had recorded his observations, which included improperly drilled holes in the aft pressure bulkhead, a critical component for maintaining cabin pressure.

In 2022, he brought attention to the manufacturing flaws in 737 MAX aircraft and had communicated the concerns to Spirit's management, alleging that they were disregarded. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding "serious misconduct" and provided testimony in a lawsuit brought forth by Spirit's shareholders.










 

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

