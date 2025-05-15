Home / World News / Boeing sees positive week as it tries to emerge from difficult era

Boeing sees positive week as it tries to emerge from difficult era

The Qatar deal, which includes Boeing's 787 and 777X jets, is the biggest order for 787s and wide body jets in Boeing's history, the company confirmed

Boeing
Boeing had already been in the news for its planes in the Middle East, but for different reasons (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Boeing has secured a pair of major orders in the Middle East during a visit to the region by President Donald Trump.

The American aerospace manufacturer confirmed a $96 billion order from Qatar, one day after announcing an order from a company in Saudi Arabia for 20 737-8 jets and options for 10 additional aircraft.

The Qatar deal, which includes Boeing's 787 and 777X jets, is the biggest order for 787s and wide body jets in Boeing's history, the company confirmed.

That's pretty good, Trump said in announcing the order. Get those planes out there.

ALSO READ: Qatar Airways signs $200 bn deal to buy 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

It has been a particularly good week for Boeing. According to several media reports, China lifted a ban on its airlines taking deliveries of Boeing planes earlier this week as part of Monday's trade truce with the US.

Boeing had already been in the news for its planes in the Middle East, but for different reasons.

Also Read

Qatar Airways signs $200 bn deal to buy 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

Boeing whistleblower's family settles lawsuit with company over his death

China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

Palace in the air: What is Boeing 747-8 that Qatar is gifting Trump

US Prez Trump set to accept luxury jet as gift from Qatar: Report

Donald Trump said he would accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar, setting off intense criticism from Democrats, ethicists, and even some unease among Republicans.

ALSO READ: China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

There are concerns from security and ethics experts that the plane could be less secure, costly to retrofit and a violation of the US Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts.

Trump offered no national security imperative for a swift upgrade rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets that have been in the works for years.

Boeing has lost more than $35 billion since 2019 following the crashes of two then-new Max jets that killed 346 people.

Early this year, a panel blew off a 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon and last year, a strike by union machinists halted production at Boeing plants and hampered the company's delivery capability.

Shares of Boeing, which has been mired in legal and regulatory problems since the crashes six years ago, bounced to their highest level in more than a year Wednesday. It was the fifth straight day of gains for the Arlington, Virginia, company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New US-backed group set to begin aid operations in Gaza within weeks

Putin to skip talks in Turkey, names team for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Trump secures $1.2 trn US-Qatar deal spanning aviation, energy and tech

Judge blocks Trump's bid to end Foreign Service workers' union rights

Tesla board forms panel to explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk: Report

Topics :Donald TrumpBoeingBoeing 747Aviation industryMiddle East

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story