China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

China has announced removal of a month-long ban on airlines accepting deliveries of Boeing plane, following a breakthrough between US and China trade talks.
A Bloomberg report said that officials in Beijing have now informed the domestic carriers that deliveries of US-made aircraft can now resume. However, the airlines will have discretion to organise the delivery on their timing and terms.
This comes a day after the US and China announced a 90-day pause on tariffs and decided to slash them by 115 percentage points. The talks came after months of escalations between the two countries, which engaged in a retaliatory tariff war.
While China imposed 125 per cent tariffs on US-made goods, the US retaliated further and imposed a 145 per cent tariffs on China made goods.
China's decision to lift the ban on Boeing deliveries will serve as an immediate boost to the company, however, it could be short-lived, if the two nations do not resolve the tariff war in the 90-day pause period.
The report further suggests that while China has given a nod for discretion to the airlines to arrange the deliveries, it is unclear how soon the domestic carriers will be able to get the planes they need.