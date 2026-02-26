Mandelson, Summers, Brende: Big names who quit over Epstein connections

The release of millions of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender who wove a seeming web of connections among a global high-and-mighty with himself at the centre, has triggered resignations across royalty, politics, finance, academia and international institutions. While not all individuals named faced consequences, a cluster of senior figures have had to step down or have lost their positions - and reputations - following revelations of their ties to Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting a trial date.

Here is a list of the most prominent exits and professional setbacks over their Epstein connections.

Borge Brende quits World Economic Forum: World Economic Forum chief executive officer Borge Brende resigned Thursday after scrutiny over his past contacts with Epstein intensified. The exit marked one of the most high-profile global institutional departures linked to the latest wave of document releases. Larry Summers quits Harvard: Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers resigned from his Harvard professorship and leadership posts after renewed scrutiny of his Epstein links. He had already stepped back from teaching and from public roles, including an AI company board position, as documents detailing correspondence with Epstein surfaced. Peter Mandelson: The United Kingdom's former ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, stepped back from party membership and faced investigations after financial links and contacts surfaced. His connections with Epstein have also cast a cloud over Prime Minister Keir Starmer, even though Mandelson's contact with Epstein happened when Gordon Brown was the British Premier.

Andrew Windsor under renewed investigation: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, was arrested last week from his Sandringham estate, but released shortly after on bail. The latest reports point to an active investigation and legal pressure linked to his past association with Epstein. Andrew had already withdrawn from public royal duties and was stripped of his royal titles. Earlier this month, the UK government said it was considering changes to the law that would allow it to remove Andrew from the royal line of succession; if that move goes through, it will be the first time in 90 years that a British royal was removed from that list.

Goldman Sachs General Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler: Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House counsel and chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, resigned following revelations of exchanges with Epstein and questions over their relationship after she left government service. Hyatt chair Thomas Pritzker: The executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, Pritzker stepped down after emails with Epstein emerged in the newly-released trove of Epstein files. DP World chief Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, one of the world's largest logistics and supply chain companies, resigned after thousands of emails with Epstein became public.

Ex-Senator Bob Kerrey: Former US Senator Bob Kerrey stepped down as chairman of clean-energy firm Monolith after emails detailing meetings and exchanges with Epstein came to light. Nobel laureate Richard Axel: Nobel Prize-winning scientist Richard Axel resigned from a senior leadership role at Columbia University after documents revealed a long-running association with Epstein. Art-world figure David A Ross: Curator and arts administrator David A Ross resigned from his post at the New York School of Visual Arts after correspondence with Epstein became public. Miroslav Lajčák: Slovak national security adviser Miroslav Lajčák resigned amid pressure following revelations in the files.

Brad Karp: Prominent US lawyer Brad Karp resigned as chair of major law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison after emails with Epstein were disclosed. Peter Attia: Physician and commentator Peter Attia stepped down from corporate roles following scrutiny over messages with Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein is suspected of orchestrating a massive sex-trafficking network involving minors, who he allegedly trafficked to high-profile figures in connivance with his partner of many years, Ghislaine Maxwell. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also been accused of continuing to meet Epstein after his 2008 Florida conviction. Earlier this week, Gates apologised to his eponymous philanthropic foundation for his actions, conceding that he continued to meet Epstein despite concerns flagged by his ex-wife Melinda.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to Florida state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. As part of a plea deal, he served 13 months in a county jail with work release. Despite this, a number of high-profile public figures continued to maintain contact with him over the years. Epstein was arrested again in 2019 and charged by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. The indictment alleged that, between 2002 and 2005, the financier sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money.