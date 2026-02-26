India, Israel elevate bilateral ties, to conclude FTA soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Israel have decided to elevate their relationship to a special strategic partnership and expand cooperation across key sectors following talks with his counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two countries will also work to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA), Prime Minister Modi said after the meeting. “We will work to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement,” he said, adding that the agreement is expected soon.

Both sides have also reached an agreement for the use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, a move that Prime Minister Modi said would facilitate digital payments between the two countries and support financial connectivity.

Why have India and Israel elevated ties to a special strategic partnership? Prime Minister Modi said both sides have decided to give new momentum to bilateral engagement. “We decided to give time-tested India-Israel ties the status of special strategic partnership,” he said. He added that the relationship rests on institutional trust and common principles. “The India-Israel relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities,” he said. How will India and Israel cooperate in civil nuclear energy and space? The two democracies will also work together in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space, and have agreed to expand collaboration in these areas as part of broader strategic cooperation.

What is India and Israel’s stand on terrorism and Gaza? Modi said both nations maintain a clear and consistent position against terrorism. “India and Israel stood shoulder to shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so,” he said. “India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world,” he added. Referring to developments in Gaza, the Prime Minister said efforts towards peace have created a path forward. “A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts,” he said.

He reiterated India’s position on conflict. “India’s stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict,” he said. He added that India’s security interests are linked to peace and stability in the Middle East. “India’s security interest is linked to peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said. Which MoUs did India and Israel sign on AI, cybersecurity and trade? India and Israel signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) spanning strategic, technological, and economic cooperation. The key pacts included a cultural exchange MoU, the establishment of an India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture, and agreements covering geophysical exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, and the joint development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.