Both cases are different: Pentagon on treatment meted out to India, Turkey

Confident of New Delhi's diversification of military equipment, Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh explained the different treatment being meted out to Turkey and India for getting a delivery of Russia's S-400 missile system and said that both cases are different.

While addressing the press conference on Tuesday, Singh said, "We encourage all of our partners and allies to avoid transactions with Russia. That's something that we've continued to reiterate with Turkey, with India, and with others. I think there are very different and two different cases, and when it comes to India, we remain confident in their diversification of equipment and our ability to integrate with them as well."

Earlier, the US and NATO warned Turkey that the S-400 system is not compatible with NATO's defence systems and could expose sensitive information to Russia. As a result of Turkey's refusal to back down from the deal with Russia, the US has taken several punitive measures, including suspending Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 and imposing sanctions on Turkish officials and entities involved in the purchase of the S-400.

Over PM Modi's US visit, Singh said, "I think you've seen the importance that India has for this building, for this administration. Of course, there is a state visit that's being hosted this week by the White House. I'm not going to get ahead of any announcements that might come out from the White House or any other agencies."

"But again, as the secretary did on his visit that was really about deepening Indian and US relations and continuing military cooperation. We're not asking countries to choose between us and China," she added.

The Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary stated that the US does not seek conflict with China. She further added that the US seek to encourage competition in a healthy and safe way but does not seek countries to choose sides here.

"I think this will be another opportunity for the Secretary to engage with India, his counterparts here at the state dinner and just further deepen cooperation between our two countries," she added.