Brazil SC orders ex-Prez Bolsonaro to stand trial over alleged coup plan

A panel of justices on Brazil's Supreme Court has accepted charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro over an alleged attempt to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat, and they have ordered the former leader to stand trial.

All five justices ruled in favour of accepting the charges levelled by Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet. Last month, Gonet charged Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup that included a plan to poison his successor and current President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and kill a Supreme Court judge.

The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Coup charges alone carry a penalty of up to 12 years. Combined with other crimes Bolsonaro is charged with, he could be sentenced to decades in prison if convicted.