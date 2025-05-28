Home / World News / Brazilian prosecutors sue China's BYD over slave-like labour conditions

Brazilian prosecutors sue China's BYD over slave-like labour conditions

The labour prosecutors' office in Bahia state said in a statement that they are seeking 257 million Brazilian reais ($50 million) in damages from BYD

BYD
The lawsuit stems from an investigation that last year led to the rescue of 220 Chinese workers from the construction site of BYD's new factory in the city of Camaari. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Brazilian prosecutors said Tuesday they are suing Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and two of its contractors over allegations of using workers in slave-like labour conditions and engaging in international human trafficking.

The labour prosecutors' office in Bahia state said in a statement that they are seeking 257 million Brazilian reais ($50 million) in damages from BYD, China JinJiang Construction Brazil and Tecmonta Equipamentos Inteligentes.

The lawsuit stems from an investigation that last year led to the rescue of 220 Chinese workers from the construction site of BYD's new factory in the city of Camaari. Prosecutors said the workers were brought to Brazil under false pretenses and with visas that did not match their jobs. 

Working conditions were extremely degrading. Five settlements were kept by BYD, JinJiang and Tecmonta. Some workers slept on beds without mattresses and had their personal belongings alongside with their food, the prosecutors' office said.

There were few bathrooms, which were not gender-assigned. In one of the settlements, there was one toilet for 31 people, forcing workers to wake up at 4 am for their personal hygiene before their work.

BYD did not comment after a request from The Associated Press.

In December, a spokesperson for the Chinese automaker objected to reports about poor conditions at the construction site in Brazil, saying the allegations were aimed at smearing China and Chinese brands.

Topics :BrazilChinaSlavery

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

