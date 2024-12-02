Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Bulgari CEO looks at India for growth as China luxury demand weakens

Bulgari CEO looks at India for growth as China luxury demand weakens

Bulgari is expanding its footprint in India to take advantage of strong growth and favorable demographics, Bulgari Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Babin said

Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO
Jean-Christophe Babin Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bloomberg News
   
LVMH-owned jeweler Bulgari is looking to India to mitigate the effects of faltering luxury demand in China amid an economic slowdown. 
 
Bulgari is expanding its footprint in India to take advantage of strong growth and favorable demographics, Bulgari Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Babin said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The brand’s website lists 13 boutiques or official retailers in India. 
“We see more luxury to come in the coming months or years, which will propel India, if not in the top three, but probably to the top five or top eight market worldwide,” Babin said. 
 
Global luxury giants from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to Kering SA saw their sales in China slump in the first nine months of this year as the economy struggled to recover from a housing crisis.
 
Bulgari will enhance its e-commerce presence in China in the next two years to reach more luxury clients in smaller cities instead of opening new physical stores, Babin said. The country’s oversupply of real estate and excess manufacturing capacity could take several years to be absorbed before the economy bounces back, he said.  
US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China creates additional uncertainty over the economy. Babin said, however, that he sees little impact on the luxury sector, as most fashion goods imported into China come from European countries like France and Italy.
 
Babin downplayed the luxury industry’s slowdown, saying this year’s relative weakness is due in part to comparisons against an unusually strong 2023, when demand was fueled by consumer savings built up during the Covid-19 lockdown years. 

More From This Section

Kash Patel must prove he'll restore public faith in FBI: GOP senator

Trump names daughter's father-in-law Massad Boulos as adviser on Mideast

No agreement yet on plastic pollution treaty; talks to resume in 2025

B'desh court acquits Zia's son, 48 others convicted in 2004 grenade attack

Syrian army launches counterattacks to curb insurgency; Iran offers help

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan prez meets Hawaii's Guv, members of Congress; China condemns visit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows slight upside at open for India; GDP, PMI data in focus

Stars aligning in favour for Indian bonds to extend rally into 2025

Trudeau-Trump meet key to get tariffs removed: Canada's ambassador to US

8 killed, 2 injured after gunmen opened fire in central Mexican town

Topics :BulgariLuxury brandsLuxury marketLouis Vuitton

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story