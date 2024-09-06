Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Business travel bounces back as companies increase spending plans

Business travel bounces back as companies increase spending plans

Business travelers are also now routinely blending work and leisure, making them an even more attractive demographic

Business travel, Travel
Business travel, after shrinking to almost nothing during the pandemic, bounce back. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 8:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By K. Oanh Ha

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Business travel, after shrinking to almost nothing during the pandemic and then being slow to bounce back as companies kept one eye on costs, looks to be finally back in vogue.
 
Some 42 per cent of corporate travel planners in a global survey said they intend to boost spending on business trips over the coming 12 months as the lucrative-for-airlines segment rebounds, with expectations it may even surpass pre-Covid levels.

More From This Section

Hunter Biden wants to change not guilty plea in federal tax evasion case

Fast-spreading mpox variant detected in Congo's densely populated capital

Nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated: Kirby on Mideast war

Suspect in Georgia high school shooting denies making online threats

Russians mock US election allegations as Putin says he supports Harris

In terms of number of trips being taken, only 10 per cent of the more than 560 respondents to Flight Centre Travel Group’s inaugural State of the Market survey anticipated a reduction, with almost one-third saying they expect to travel by up to 20 per cent more.
The return to the skies for corporate road warriors is being reflected in business travel spending, which the Global Business Travel Association expects to grow 11 per cent this year to top $1.48 trillion. Such travelers have long been a coveted segment for the industry since they account for a big chunk of airline and hotel profits. 
Business travelers are also now routinely blending work and leisure, making them an even more attractive demographic.
“Corporate travel is now, without question, deemed to be a non-discretionary spend for businesses,” said Melissa Elf, Flight Centre’s global chief operating officer.
While Asia Pacific leads the trend, there are some markets, like China, where business travel hasn’t fully rebounded, in part because international flights to China haven’t completely resumed. 
Marriott International Inc. is one company witnessing the rebound first hand, with the MICE — meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions — segment in Asia performing strongly.
“As we came out of the pandemic, leisure led the recovery and soon after, we saw MICE come up,” the hotel group’s president of Asia Pacific ex-China, Rajeev Menon, said at Bloomberg’s CEO Forum in Jakarta this week.
“Given that much of Asia is driven by relationships, people came out early,” he said. “Our corporate business actually had fully recovered by the second quarter of last year.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IndiGo to introduce business class in flights on busiest routes this year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for slow start, signal GIFT Nifty, mixed Asian cues

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 72,750/10g

Federal judge sets October deadlines for Trump's election interference case

Americans less supportive of TikTok ban ahead of govt deadline: Survey

Topics :business travelTravelglobal travel industryCompanies

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story