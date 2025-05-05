Cable theft in Spain delays thousands of high-speed rail passengers

Thousands of rail passengers in Spain were hit with delays after the cable used in the signalling system of the high-speed line between Madrid and Seville was stolen at four locations, Spanish rail authorities said Monday.
The theft, which happened late Sunday, affected dozens of trains travelling between Madrid and Andaluca, just as many people were returning home to the capital after a holiday weekend.
The incident came a week after a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal ground high-speed train traffic to a halt, stranding thousands of train passengers.
