Cable theft in Spain delays thousands of high-speed rail passengers

The theft, which happened late Sunday, affected dozens of trains travelling between Madrid and Andaluca

Representative Image: Thousands of rail passengers in Spain were hit with delays after the cable used in the signalling system. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Thousands of rail passengers in Spain were hit with delays after the cable used in the signalling system of the high-speed line between Madrid and Seville was stolen at four locations, Spanish rail authorities said Monday.

The theft, which happened late Sunday, affected dozens of trains travelling between Madrid and Andaluca, just as many people were returning home to the capital after a holiday weekend. 

 

On Monday, Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe told passengers with trains departing Madrid's Atocha station before 8 am to not arrive early to avoid crowding. The cable theft took place at four points on the high-speed line in Toledo in central Spain, Spain's railway infrastructure company ADIF said on X.

The incident came a week after a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal ground high-speed train traffic to a halt, stranding thousands of train passengers.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

