Chinese exporters turn to 'origin washing' to dodge steep Trump tariffs

As US President Donald Trump intensifies trade restrictions on China, Chinese exporters are resorting to increasingly sophisticated — and often illicit — methods to bypass them. After Washington imposed tariffs of up to 145 per cent on imports from China, reports of origin washing, rerouting, and product mislabeling have surged.
Social media ads offer 'origin washing' services
According to a report by the Financial Times, Chinese social media platforms are now filled with ads offering ‘place-of-origin washing’ services. These include repackaging goods, relabeling items, and producing fake certificates of origin to help products enter the US market while evading tariffs.
One exporter from a southern China lighting firm said companies are rerouting shipments through countries like Vietnam or Malaysia. Under “free on board” (FOB) terms, liability transfers to the buyer once the goods leave port, shielding the exporter from legal exposure.
How origin washing works: A look at the grey market workaround
Origin washing refers to disguising the true country of origin of goods. To qualify for a new origin under US law, products must undergo substantial transformation, adding material value. However, many Chinese exporters are now lightly modifying or simply repackaging goods in third countries, then exporting them as “Made in Vietnam” or “Made in South Korea.”
Vietnam and Thailand have tightened scrutiny on raw material origins
Malaysia and China have not yet issued formal comments
Trump’s tariff escalation squeezes Chinese exporters
Trump’s aggressive trade policies, including ‘reciprocal tariffs’ announced on April 2, have dealt a heavy blow to Chinese manufacturers. The pressure is especially intense for small and mid-sized firms dependent on US buyers. Unable to absorb the full brunt of tariffs, they are increasingly drawn to grey-area workarounds.
While Beijing has acknowledged receiving a US request for trade talks, the situation remains tense. Retaliatory measures from both sides have created a volatile climate for global supply chains, especially in electronics, textiles, and light manufacturing.