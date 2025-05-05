Home / World News / Tourist boats capsize in storm in southwest China; 9 dead, 1 missing

Tourist boats capsize in storm in southwest China; 9 dead, 1 missing

More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon

boat capsized, boat
The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. Image: Shutterstock
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Four boats capsized in a sudden storm on a river in southwestern China, leaving nine dead and one missing, state media said Monday.

More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Initial reports said two tourist boats had capsized, but CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that four boats were involved. It wasn't clear if any of the victims were on the other two boats. 

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on another person, while one of the vessels drifted upside down.

Guizhou's mountains and rivers are a major tourism draw, and many Chinese are traveling during a five-day national holiday that ends Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out efforts to find the missing and care for the injured, Xinhua said on Sunday. 

Also Read

Taiwan plans to tighten China travel rules for lawmakers, officials

Premium

Critical minerals: Global challenge to China dominance gains pace

'Strangers in the Land' traces Chinese workers' rise and expulsion in US

China Prez Xi to visit Russia from May 7-10, attend V-day celebrations

China's early Q2 dividend payouts to help ease Yuan's price swings

Xi's administration has pushed to reduce the death toll in China's transportation sector, but overloading, poorly maintained vehicles and a lack of safety equipment have frustrated those efforts, particularly during major holidays.

CCTV said two of the capsized boats each had about 40 people on board and were not overloaded.

An eyewitness told state-owned Beijing News that the waters were deep but some people had managed to swim to safety. However, the storm had come suddenly and a thick mist obscured the surface of the river.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 15,000 USDA employees have taken Trump financial incentive to leave

Trump criticises Sheinbaum for rejecting US troops offer to Mexico

Spain may find valuable lessons from South Australia's 2016 blackout

Will be a two term president: Trump as he dismisses claims for a third term

CEOs hail Buffett as he ends historic run at helm of Berkshire Hathaway

Topics :Chinastormnatural calamities

First Published: May 05 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story