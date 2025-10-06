Home / World News / California Guv Newsom to sue Trump over sending National Guard to Oregon

California Guv Newsom to sue Trump over sending National Guard to Oregon

The move marked another dramatic escalation in President Donald Trump's campaign to federalise law enforcement in Democratic states

US National Guard, US troops
Federal law enforcement officers clash with protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Wendy Benjaminson and Erik Larson
 
California Governor Gavin Newsom said the White House, thwarted by a federal judge in its effort to deploy the Oregon National Guard to Portland, is calling up his state’s Guard troops instead.
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm the deployment, but Newsom announced Sunday he was suing over the order.
 
“Despite a federal court order finding no legal basis to deploy state National Guard troops to the streets of Portland and ordering that control of the Oregon National Guard be returned to state command, the Trump administration is now sending 300 federally controlled members of the California National Guard to Portland to take their place,” Newsom said in a statement.
 
The move marked another dramatic escalation in President Donald Trump’s campaign to federalise law enforcement in Democratic states, with the president now trying to find ways around federal court orders.  
 
Trump has already deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Memphis, and is trying to send them to Oregon and Illinois over the objections of the governors, who say they don’t need the help, crime is down and the protests outside federal immigration facilities are largely peaceful.
 
It’s unclear how the deployment of California troops would impact the temporary restraining order issued in Portland on Saturday, which applied to 200 Oregon National Guard troops that the Trump administration planned to deploy. 
 
US District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, concluded there was no justification for the deployment. She cited the limited nature of the protests and the ability of local law enforcement to handle the situation, which typically involved about 20 protesters in recent weeks.
 
While Trump‘s commentary about Portland suggested widespread disorder, protests have been limited to a single ICE facility outside downtown, which the Trump administration said was in danger. 
 
The judge said there were no facts to support Trump’s claims that Portland was “war-ravaged” and that anarchists and professional agitators were trying to burn down federal property and other buildings.
 
“The president’s determination was simply untethered to the facts,” the judge wrote. 
 
The judge agreed that courts should give great deference to the president in making such decisions, but she disagreed that Trump had made his determination about Portland in good faith and ruled that deference “is not equivalent to ignoring the facts on the ground.”
 
Trump also ordered National Guard troops to Illinois on a similar rationale, over the objections of Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, who called the move “un-American.” 
 
The California National Guard was federalised in June for 90 days, when Trump first started using military troops to help combat what he claims is high crime and to protect federal agents carrying out his deportation actions. Trump was attempting to federalise the California Guard for another 90 days, according to the California Department of Justice.
 
The Memphis deployment was conducted with the agreement of Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China leads in clean energy exports, overtaking US fossil fuel dominance

Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Trump marks Navy's 250th anniversary with rally-like event amid shutdown

Trump says Putin's offer on nuclear arms control 'sounds like a good idea'

Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's peace plan

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS policeCalifornia

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story