Home / World News / Trump to send California National Guard troops to Oregon after judge ruling

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to deploy the Oregon National Guard in Portland

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland has recently been the site of nightly protests. | REUTERS

AP Sacramento
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

President Donald Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon after a judge blocked the administration from deploying that state's guard to Portland, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom pledged Sunday to fight the move in court.

There was no official announcement from Washington that the California National Guard was being called up and sent to Oregon, just as was the case when Illinois' governor made a similar announcement Saturday about troops in his state being activated.

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement that California personnel were on their way Sunday and called the deployment a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.

 

The commander-in-chief is using the US military as a political weapon against American citizens, Newsom said in the statement. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the president of the United States.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to deploy the Oregon National Guard in Portland to protect federal property amid protests after Trump called the city war-ravaged. Oregon officials and Portland residents alike said that description was ludicrous.

US District Judge Karin Immergut, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, issued the order pending further arguments in the suit. She said the relatively small protests the city has seen did not justify the use of federalised forces and allowing the deployment could harm Oregon's state sovereignty.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland has recently been the site of nightly protests.

Trump has characterised both Portland and Chicago as cities rife with crime and unrest, calling the former a war zone and suggesting apocalyptic force was needed to quell problems in the latter. Since the start of his second term, he has sent or talked about sending troops to 10 cities.

Trump authorised the deployment of 300 Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets in Chicago on Saturday.

Topics : Donald Trump US police Trump administration

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

