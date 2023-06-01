Home / World News / Canada's new process to welcome skilled workers as permanent residents

The category-based selection will allow the Canadian government to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with particular skills, training, or language ability

New Delhi
Canada launched a new process to bring more skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents
 
Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), Sean Fraser on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-ever category-based selection for Canada's flagship economic immigration management system, Express Entry.

The category-based selection will allow the Canadian government to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with particular skills, training, or language ability.  

The report also added further details related to the timing of invitations for individual categories and how to apply for the new process will be shared by the authorities in the coming weeks.

IRCC in a statement said, "With employers eagerly seeking to fill countless vacant positions across the country, immigration emerges as a vital piece to solving this puzzle. Recognizing this reality, the Government of Canada is building an immigration system that acts as a catalyst for growth, empowering businesses, helping address their labour needs, and strengthening French communities."

The category-based selection process will help in making Express Entry more responsive to Canada's changing economic and labour market needs, while it builds on the high human capital approach that has been a hallmark of Canada’s successful economic immigration system,

According to IRCC's Twitter, this year's category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have-
- strong language proficiency in French or
- work experience in any of the following fields: 
a. healthcare
b. science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions
c. trades, such as carpenters, plumbers, and contractors
d. transport
e. agriculture and agri-food
 

It is worth noting that Canada's Express Entry is the flagship immigration management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently via the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Programme.


First Published: Jun 01 2023

