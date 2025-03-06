Canada will be in trade war with US for 'foreseeable future', says Trudeau

Canada will continue to be in trade war with the United States for the 'foreseeable future', Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, a day after what he called a 'colourful' but 'constructive' call with US President Donald Trump. "I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," he told reporters in Ottawa. Trudeau further said that the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don't overly harm” certain sectors and workers. He said that Canada will continue to engage with the US officials about the tariffs, reiterating that his goal was to 'get the measures removed'.

US-Canada tariff war

Donald Trump launched a new trade war by imposing tariffs against Washington's three biggest trading partners on March 4, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10 per cent on Canadian energy.

However later, Trump said he would grant a one-month exemption for US automakers. The announcement came after the US President spoke with leaders of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep.

As US tariffs came into effect, Canada immediately imposed 25 per cent tariffs on C$30 billion of US imports. Trudeau also said that these measures will remain in place until the Trump administration ended its trade action.

Trump-Trudeau feud

Apart from tariffs, other issues have also played a part in deepening the feud between Trump and Trudeau. Earlier in the day, Trump targeted Canada (and Mexico) for not doing enough to prevent the smuggling of fentanyl. After telephonic conversation with Trudeau, Trump said that he highlighted the loss of lives due to fentanyl, which "came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico". Trump accused Trudeau of using the issue for winning elections. "He (Trudeau) was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power," said Trump.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said, "That's not good enough." The call ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to a report by Associated Press, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unwilling to lift Canada's retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump leaves any US tariffs on Canada,

