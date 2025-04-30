Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'I'd like to be Pope', jokes Donald Trump amid Vatican succession talks

'I'd like to be Pope', jokes Donald Trump amid Vatican succession talks

Trump jokes about wanting to be Pope, hints at Cardinal Dolan as top pick as Vatican begins sacred process to elect successor to Pope Francis

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump said he believes he should lead the Catholic Church

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the world awaits the election of the next Pope following the passing of Pope Francis, US President Donald Trump added his voice to the global conversation.
 
Speaking to reporters when asked who he believes should lead the Catholic Church, President Trump responded with a grin, “I’d like to be Pope,” before adding, “That would be my number one choice.”
 
 

Also Read

Trump, Bezos

Trump calls Bezos a 'good guy' after Amazon cancels tariff displaying move

Donald Trump, Trump

'I know more than he does': Trump slams Fed chair Powell at 100-day rally

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariff talks with India 'going great', might have a deal soon, says Trump

train, us, economy, transport, crowd

$6 bn funding crisis at US mass transit threatens commuters, travel

Harvard University

Harvard vows reforms after internal reports on antisemitism, anti-Arab bias

 
Although the US President made it clear that he does not have an official preference in the sacred and complex papal selection process, he did highlight one American church leader.
 
“I must say we have a Cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So we’ll see what happens,” he said, pointing to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. Dolan has long been a respected figure within the Catholic Church and is often seen as a bridge between traditional and modern church values. 
 

Pope Francis passes away at 88 

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at the Casa Santa Marta.  His death was officially confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, who is in charge of managing the Church’s operations during the transition period.
 
Pope Francis was elected in March 2013 and has headed the Catholic Church for over 12 years. His final months were marked by health concerns, including a five-week hospital stay in early 2025 to treat a severe respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia. 

Toward a new papal era

 
With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has now entered the ‘sede vacante’ period — a time when the papal seat is officially vacant. During this phase, the College of Cardinals gathers in Rome to begin deliberations on selecting the next leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.
 
These discussions, known as ‘general congregations’, prepare the way for the sacred conclave, which takes place inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. Cardinal electors under the age of 80 cast secret ballots during the conclave. When a candidate receives a two-thirds majority, white smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating to the world: Habemus Papam—“We Have a Pope”. 
 

More From This Section

china, china flag, Politburo

Hoping to regain investor trust, China enacts its first private sector law

china, china flag, Politburo

China's export orders dip in April as Trump's tariffs begin to bite

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

Trump's tariffs cloud economy as US firms scale back shipments from China

blackout, power cut, store

Here's all about Monday's sweeping power outage in Spain, Portugal

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Topics : Donald Trump Pope Francis BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon