Cardinals begin conclave to elect new pope with faithful seeking direction

By Alessandra Migliaccio and Flavia Rotondi

Roman Catholic cardinals from across the globe are heading to the Sistine Chapel to choose a new pope, who will set the moral compass for the Church ’s 1.4 billion faithful and become a reference point for much of the world.

The highly secretive election that begins Wednesday will see 133 cardinals cast ballots to find a successor to Pope Francis who died in April. They will have no contact with the outside world during the process known as the conclave and will not be allowed to leave until they reach an agreement.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis's last gift: Popemobile to become health clinic for Gaza The closed-door deliberations will see Church traditionalists debate their more progressive colleagues on where the new pope should stand on topics including divorce, sexual abuse by clergy, and LGBTQ+ issues. Geopolitics are also likely front of mind, with a Vatican statement this week saying cardinals bemoaned the lack of progress in peace talks on Ukraine and the Middle East.

The traditions connected to the conclave date back to the 13th century when the papacy was an important player in European politics and major powers would vie to influence the outcome. To defend the independence of the cardinals, the secret ballot has been maintained and they will not be allowed to use phones, read papers, watch television or have any other contact that could sway them. This conclave is set to be all the more challenging as Pope Francis expanded the number of cardinal electors, those under the age of 80, to 133 from 70 countries compared with 115 cardinals from 48 countries when he was elected. The large number and diversity of participants means a plethora of views and needs will come into play, potentially making it harder to find an agreement.

It’ll be a different scene outside the Vatican, however. People will gather in St Peter’s Square in Rome twice a day to await the results, watching a small smokestack installed over the Vatican rooftops which will emit black smoke twice a day until a decision has been made.

The smoke comes from the ballot papers which are burned after each vote. Potassium perchlorate, a tar-derived hydrocarbon known as anthracene and sulphur are burned to produce black smoke, while a mixture of potassium chlorate, lactose and rosin are used for the white smoke, according to the Holy See’s head of press.

Top Contenders High-profile cardinals considered front-runners include Pietro Parolin, an Italian who serves as the Vatican’s secretary of state and is known for his diplomatic skills. On the other end of the political spectrum, Raymond Leo Burke, a one-time archbishop of St. Louis and an ardent critic of Francis, is also seen as someone who could make the cut. Burke would be the first ever US-born pope if he were to be named Francis’ successor. Peter Turkson, a Ghanaian known for relatively liberal views on social justice and human rights, could also be considered, as could Philippine-born Luis Tagle, an advocate for enhanced inclusivity. Turkson would be the first African pope, if elected, and Tagle the first from Asia. Even after the smoke appears, the faithful will be left guessing who the new pope will be until the words “Habemus Papam” or “we have a pope” ring out across the square pronounced from the papal balcony, followed by the name of the new pontiff who will then address the people below.

ALSO READ: Conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7 as cardinals build consensus Meanwhile US President Donald Trump has pointed to the archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan as his choice for the papacy but he is currently not considered likely to get the nod from his fellow cardinals.

Trump inserted himself into the discussion after he posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as pope, drawing fierce criticism from Catholics including Dolan.

Dolan, who is in Rome for the conclave, told reporters doorstepping him outside a church Trump’s AI image “wasn’t good.”

For those with a real shot at the papacy, based on historical precedent, the process of selecting a new pontiff is likely to be highly unpredictable.

UK bookmaker William Hill has odds of 9/4 for Parolin, 3/1 for Tagle, and 6/1 for Turkson. Their list of top names also includes continuity candidate Matteo Zuppi known for his humanitarian efforts including a peace mission in Ukraine, and Pierbattista Pizzaballa a Franciscan who is the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. On the more conservative side, the bookmakers see odds of 10/1 for Hungarian Peter Erdo.

The conclave will begin with the Latin words “extra omnes” or “everyone out” shouted by the master of liturgical ceremonies. After that, the final decision will be up to the cardinals and each man’s conscience as they cast votes in the shadow of Michelangelo’s fresco of the Last Judgment.