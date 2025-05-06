Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pope Francis's last gift: Popemobile to become health clinic for Gaza

Pope Francis's last gift: Popemobile to become health clinic for Gaza

One of Pope Francis's popemobiles, used during his visit to Bethlehem in 2014, is being refitted with everything needed for frontline care in Gaza strip

A former popemobile used by Pope Francis during his 2014 pilgrimage is being transformed into a mobile clinic

A former popemobile used by Pope Francis during his 2014 pilgrimage is being transformed into a mobile clinic

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A popemobile, formerly used by Pope Francis, is being converted into a mobile healthcare unit for children in Gaza, the Vatican’s official media outlet said. As one of his last wishes before death, Pope Francis designated the popemobile from his 2014 pilgrimage of the Holy Lands to the Catholic aid organisation Caritas Jerusalem to address the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
 
Caritas is transforming the vehicle into a mobile health station by equipping it with medical devices for examination and treatment of children.
 
According to Caritas, once safe access to Gaza becomes possible, the wheeled clinic, staffed with physicians and medical personnel, will be deployed to communities without functioning healthcare facilities.
 
 
The Pope specifically requested that the vehicle serve injured and malnourished children in the conflict-ravaged Palestinian territory.
 
The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has killed over 15,000 children and displaced nearly one million people since the beginning in October 2023, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef). The UN children’s agency reports that Israel has prevented humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza for more than two months, as essential supplies, including food, clean water, and medicine, reach dangerously low levels.

Also Read

Pope Francis

Pope Francis leaves tough legacy behind, key challenges await successor

Pope Francis

Pope Francis and the soul of economics: Rethinking global priorities

St Peter's Square

Conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7 as cardinals build consensus

Cardinals attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square. (Photo: Reuters)

'Unity' could potentially turn divisive for cardinals electing new Pope

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu

President Murmu returns to Delhi after attending Pope Francis' funeral mass

 
During his papacy, Pope Francis frequently made passionate statements on the Gaza war, describing the humanitarian conditions in the territory as “shameful”. In his last Easter Sunday address, he called for all parties to implement a ceasefire and highlighted the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis.
 
During 18 months of war, Pope Francis had been making nightly calls to the Holy Family Church – Gaza’s only Catholic church – to check on their well-being.
 
Pope Francis dies after long illness 
Francis, the first Latin American and first Jesuit pope, died Easter Monday at age 88 after suffering a stroke while recovering at home from pneumonia. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, held the position of the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church. During his leadership, Pope Francis publicly supported LGBTQIA+ individuals’ rights, stressed the importance of tackling climate change, addressed the worldwide refugee situation, and urged the Church to ask for forgiveness for its involvement in the “scourge” of child sexual abuse.
 
Conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7 
Catholic cardinals set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor. Many cardinals cited the desire to continue Francis’ pastoral focus on people who are marginalised and against war. But conservatives in the ranks may be more focused on taking the church back to core doctrines emphasised by St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.
 

More From This Section

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

Friedrich Merz

German MPs to vote again for Chancellor after Merz loses first ballot

merger and acquisition (M&A)

AMETEK to acquire FARO Technologies in deal valued at $920 million

EV battery recycling, e-waste, ewaste, e waste, ev battery

China's EV battery waste boom sparks gold rush in recycling sector

Oil refinery

Oil prices rebound nearly 3% after drop, but oversupply fears weigh

Topics : VATICAN Pope Francis BS Web Reports Gaza Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon