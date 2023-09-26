Home / World News / Chase UK will soon bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions

Chase UK will soon bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions

From October 16 onward, Chase customers will no longer be able to make crypto transactions using their debit card or through an outgoing bank transfer, the bank said Tuesday

AP New York
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Chase UK, JP Morgan's British digital bank, says it will bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions starting next month citing an uptick in scams and fraud.

From October 16 onward, Chase customers will no longer be able to make crypto transactions using their debit card or through an outgoing bank transfer, the bank said Tuesday.

If we think you're making a payment related to crypto assets, we'll decline it, Chase said in an email to customers. If you'd still like to invest in crypto assets, you can try using a different bank or provider instead but please be cautious, as you may not be able to get the money back if the payment ends up being related to fraud or a scam.

In an email to The Associated Press, Chase said that Tuesday's decision was made to help keep customers and their money safe. The bank also pointed to increases in crypto fraud-related losses reported by UK regulators in the last year.

According to London-based law firm RPC, data from Britain's fraud reporting agency Action Fraud shows that the value of crypto fraud in the U.K. increased 41% last year reaching a record high of 306 million ($372.3 million). The November collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTC notably caused a sharp increase in fraud reports, RPC noted when sharing the findings in May, with numbers easing some at the start of 2023.

The Associated Press reached out to Action Fraud for statement Tuesday following Chase's decision to stop customers from making crypto transactions.

JPMorgan Chase launched its U.K.-based digital bank under the Chase name back in September 2021. As of May of this year, Chase had more than 1.6 million customers in the U.K.

Topics :cryptocurrencyFintechfinance sector

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

