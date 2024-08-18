Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chechen prez invites Musk to Russia after he's seen driving armed truck

The self-styled strongman was seen taking the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck for a leisurely drive

Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:06 AM IST
Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia on Saturday after being filmed behind the wheel of one of the company's Cybertrucks mounted with a machine gun.

In a clip posted on Kadyrov's Telegram channel, the self-styled strongman was seen taking the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck for a leisurely drive before standing astride the machine gun mounted in the truck bed, draped with belts of ammunition.

In a gushing post, Kadyrov, who rules over Chechnya, a republic within the Russian Federation, described the vehicle as undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world. I literally fell in love.

He also said he would donate the vehicle to Russian forces fighting in the invasion of Ukraine. It's not for nothing that they call this a cyberbeast, he said. I'm sure that this beast will bring plenty of benefits to our troops.

Kadyrov, who was sanctioned by the US after being linked to numerous human rights violations, said he received the truck from Musk, although this was not independently confirmed. Messages left with Tesla seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Kadyrov also took advantage of the video clip to invite Musk to Chechnya.

I don't think the Russian Foreign Ministry would mind such a trip, he said. And, of course, we're waiting for your new developments that will help us finish our special military operation (in Ukraine).


First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

