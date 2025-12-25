China accuses US of distorting defence policy to strain ties with India

China on Thursday accused the United States of misrepresenting its defence policy in an attempt to obstruct improving relations between Beijing and New Delhi, rejecting suggestions that it is "seeking to leverage" easing border tensions with India to counter closer US–India ties.

Responding to questions at a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing views its relationship with India from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and underlined that issues related to the border are strictly bilateral.

“The border issue is a matter between China and India. We object to any country passing judgment about this issue,” Lin said, according to Reuters.

Pentagon report flags China’s intent The remarks followed a recent report by the Pentagon submitted to the US Congress, which said China “probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension” with India to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent a deepening of US–India ties. The assessment suggested that Beijing may view easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as an opportunity to manage its relationship with New Delhi while limiting strategic convergence between Washington and India. Arunachal Pradesh part of ‘core interests’? The Pentagon report also flagged China’s claim over India’s Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated “core interests”, placing it alongside Taiwan and maritime disputes in the South China Sea and the Senkaku Islands.

“China’s leadership has extended the term ‘core interest’ to cover Taiwan and China’s sovereignty claims amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the report said. It added that Chinese officials have repeatedly described unification with contested territories, particularly Taiwan, as “a natural requirement” for national rejuvenation. National rejuvenation and military goals According to the Pentagon, Beijing’s long-term strategy is centred on achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049. As part of this goal, China aims to build a “world-class” military capable of “fight and win” operations while “resolutely safeguarding” its sovereignty, security and development interests.

The report identified three non-negotiable “core interests”: maintaining the Chinese Communist Party’s control, advancing economic development, and defending and expanding sovereignty and territorial claims. LAC disengagement and India–China talks On developments with India, the report cited New Delhi’s October 2024 agreement with Beijing to disengage from remaining standoff points along the LAC. This came days before a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, the report noted. “The Xi-Modi meeting marked the onset of monthly high-level engagements between the two countries, where parties discussed border management and next steps for the bilateral relationship, including direct flights, visa facilitation, and the exchange of academics and journalists,” it said.