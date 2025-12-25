Pakistan's oldest brewery resumes alcohol exports after decades-long ban

Murree Brewery, one of Pakistan’s oldest breweries, which faced widespread criticism for operating in an Islamic country, has revived its business after receiving a new export licence, according to a report by AFP.

Founded in 1860 during British rule, Murree Brewery was originally set up to serve British soldiers and officials. Over the years, it continued operating despite criticism and strict rules.

However, Murree Brewery faced strong opposition for running an alcohol business in an Islamic country. For years, the company was unable to export its products, despite applying several times.

How Murree secured a licence

Murree's suspension was highlighted in 2017 when Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery, run by a Chinese company, was allowed to operate in Pakistan, mainly to serve Chinese workers linked to major projects.

After that, Murree Brewery began a long effort to get its own export licence. This process took several years before approval was finally granted. Company head Isphanyar Bhandara said several attempts by his grandfather and father to get export permission were unsuccessful. Pakistan's brewery exploring new markets Before the ban, the Rawalpindi-based company exported to India, the US, Afghanistan, and Gulf countries. With the new licence, the company has begun limited exports to countries including Japan, the UK, and Portugal. It is also exploring export opportunities in Europe, Asia, and Africa. In the last financial year, the company reported revenue of over $100 million. Alcohol-related sales made up just over half of this amount, while the rest came from other products like non-alcoholic drinks and glass bottles.