Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China capital markets outflow hits record high in Nov after Trump poll win

China capital markets outflow hits record high in Nov after Trump poll win

Cross-border receipts from portfolio investments were $188.9 billion, while payments totalled $234.6 billion

China stocks, Stock market
China's central bank on Monday said that foreign institutions cut holdings in Chinese onshore bonds for the third consecutive month in November. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters SHANGHAI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's capital markets outflow reached a record high of $45.7 billion in November, according to official data tracking cross-border payments, as Donald Trump's US presidential election win roiled global portfolio flows. 
Cross-border receipts from portfolio investments were $188.9 billion, while payments totalled $234.6 billion, resulting in the biggest monthly deficit on record, according to data from China's foreign exchange regulator. 
The data release comes as China's policy-driven stock market rally that started in late September is losing steam, while the yuan has slumped against the dollar in the face of tariff threats from Trump. 
The massive deficit, which widened from a $25.8 billion outflow in October, also reflects weakening investor confidence, despite a slew of policies announced by Beijing since late September to stimulate an economy mired in a property crisis, weak consumption and persistent deflation. 
"Whether the recovery momentum can be sustained into Q1 2025 depends on the speed and magnitude of implementation of the stimulus mapped out at the CEWC, as well as the timing of the potential US tariffs," BNP Paribas said in a note to clients.
During last week's Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), China's leadership pledged to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy. 

More From This Section

US sanctions target North Korea and Russia over military cooperation

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolts Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

US moves to boost crackdown on China Telecom's unit over data privacy

Cambridge Analytica lawsuit: Meta settles with Australia's privacy watchdog

Asian shares edge higher, dollar firms ahead of central bank meetings

The portfolio data, released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), follows other Chinese capital statistics that showed a similar trend. 
China's central bank on Monday said that foreign institutions cut holdings in Chinese onshore bonds for the third consecutive month in November. 
Separately, the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which tracks global portfolio flows, also recorded outflows last month in both China's bond and stock markets. 
The strengthening of the US dollar in the wake of Trump's victory helped shape portfolio flows in emerging markets including China, the IIF said. 
Goldman Sachs said that its preferred measure showed notable China foreign exchange outflows of $39 billion in November, a jump from $5 billion in October. 
"The sizeable FX outflows were mainly from cross-border RMB outflows, likely due to RMB outflows via portfolio investment channel," Goldman said in a note to clients. 
China's Stock Connect scheme - the key channel for foreign investors to buy mainland shares - is a big contributor to cross-border yuan flows as forex transactions under the programme take place in Hong Kong. 
China no longer publishes daily foreign investment data under Connect, but the flow is reflected in China's cross-border receipts and payments data.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi fines Reliance Securities of Rs 9 lakh for breach of market norms

Oceanic Foods pays Rs 12.22L to settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

Premium

Hoping to match 165 years of progress in 5-6 years: CEO of HSBC India

NHB raises Rs 3,830 cr through 10-yr bonds at 7.14%; gets 'AAA' rating

Capital markets' boom drives NSE Q2FY25 PAT up 57% at Rs 3.14K crore

Topics :Capital marketsChinaDonald TrumpUS presidential elections

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story