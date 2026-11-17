Around 40 Chinese spaceplanes could begin descending towards almost any location on Earth within minutes, a new study exploring the potential of a fleet of reusable orbital spacecraft has stated.

The study found an orbital constellation that could allow spacecraft to begin descending towards any location on Earth after a maximum wait of 2.5 minutes. For most of the world's populated regions, the wait could be as short as about a minute, the South China Morning Post reported.

The findings are based entirely on computer simulations. The one-to-two-minute figures refer to the maximum wait for a suitable opportunity to begin the return journey, not the time required for a spacecraft to reach its destination.

The research was conducted by Du Chongrui and his team at the School of Astronautics at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, China. The study was published on October 30 in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, the South China Morning Post report stated. ALSO READ: US moves to restrict China's remote access to AI chips after Nvidia row The proposed constellation could have implications for rapid global transportation as well as potential military applications, including space-based strikes. Spacecraft already positioned in orbit could begin their descent towards distant targets shortly after receiving an order, potentially leaving little time for a target to detect or respond to an incoming vehicle, the study found.

US intelligence report offers rare glimpse of China's spaceplane The study came days after the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) on October 26 released a photograph showing what is widely believed to be China's secret Shenlong spaceplane in orbit. The DIA’s image showed a lone delta-wing spacecraft with its payload bay doors open and equipment mounted at the rear. Neither the DIA nor Beijing has confirmed that the spacecraft is Shenlong, the South China Morning Post report said. The photograph was reportedly taken on May 28, 2024, by Maxar Technologies' WorldView-3 commercial imaging satellite, now operated by Vantor, from a distance of less than 90 km.

The spacecraft resembles the US military's Boeing X-37B, an uncrewed reusable spaceplane capable of remaining in orbit for extended periods before returning to Earth for a runway landing. Since 2020, China has conducted four missions involving its experimental reusable spacecraft, with the most recent launch taking place in February. However, Chinese authorities have disclosed few details about the programme's design and capabilities. The DIA report said the Chinese spacecraft appeared to manoeuvre alongside a companion satellite during its second mission in 2022-23. During its third mission in 2023-24, it reportedly released and interacted with an object. Such operations could support satellite deployment, inspection and servicing, but could also have military applications, including intelligence gathering and interference with other spacecraft, the South China Morning Post report said.