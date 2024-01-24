Home / World News / China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost its slowing economy

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost its slowing economy

The announcement by the People's Bank of China prompted a surge in share prices in Chinese markets, with Hong Kong's benchmark jumping 3.6%

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Bangkok

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China's central bank said Wednesday it will cut the ratio of reserves banks must hold to help boost the slowing economy.

The announcement by the People's Bank of China prompted a surge in share prices in Chinese markets, with Hong Kong's benchmark jumping 3.6%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Central bank Gov. Pan Gongsheng said the deposit reserve requirement would be cut by 0.5% as of Feb. 5. Pan said that would inject about 1 trillion yuan ($141 billion) into the economy.

He told reporters in Beijing that the central bank also soon plans to issue a policy on lending to property developers to help support the industry.

Also Read

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Japan's exports surge 10% in Dec on strong demand for autos, revived trade

Thousands forced out of their homes after 7.1 quake hits western China

Los Angeles Times fires 20% employees, largest in its 142-year-old history

Survival of family firms under threat amid shortage of capable heirs

China establishes diplomatic ties with Nauru after it cuts ties with Taiwan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaChina economymonetary policyChina economic growth

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story