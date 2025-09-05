Home / World News / Foreign troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets' before deal: Putin

Foreign troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets' before deal: Putin

Putin also dismissed the idea of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a final peace deal, saying no one should doubt that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 3-year full-scale invasion

Vladimir Putin
Putin's comments came hours after European leaders repledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force (Photo: PTI)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine before a peace agreement has been signed would be considered legitimate targets by Moscow's forces.

Putin's comments came hours after European leaders repledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force.

If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets, he said during a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Putin also dismissed the idea of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a final peace deal, saying no one should doubt that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 3-year full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

He said that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian leader's comments follow remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that 26 of Ukraine's allies have pledged to deploy troops as a reassurance force for Ukraine once fighting ends.

Macron spoke after a meeting in Paris of the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of 35 countries that support Ukraine. He said that 26 of the countries had committed to deploying troops to Ukraine or to maintaining a presence on land, at sea or in the air to help guarantee the country's security the day after any ceasefire or peace is achieved.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, almost eight years after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Moscow has repeatedly described the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force unacceptable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 15 killed, many injured as bus plunges over 1000ft in Sri Lanka

Hindu Kush countries use just 6% of total energy from clean sources: Report

Japan PM Ishiba hails Trump's order to cut tariffs on autos, other imports

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.5

Trump shifts war claims again, now says he stopped 'three conflicts'

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictZelenskyyUN peacekeeping

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story