Trump urges European leaders to stop Russian oil imports, cites Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told European leaders that they must stop purchasing Russian oil, which he said is helping Moscow fund its war in Ukraine. A White House official described the message as firm and combative, coming amid slow progress in diplomatic talks to end the conflict, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump joined a call of the “Coalition of the Willing", a group of countries led by French President Emmanuel Macron, which was discussing security guarantees for Kyiv if a peace deal with Russia is reached.

ALSO READ: Russia rejects Western guarantees as nations back Ukraine reassurance force “President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting. President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war, as Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the official told Reuters.

Europe moves to cut dependence on Russia The European Commission has proposed phasing out EU imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028. The move is part of efforts to end decades of energy reliance on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Most European countries stopped importing Russian crude in 2022 and Russian fuel in 2023. Trump also said that “European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts", according to the official. Trump’s frustration over Ukraine Trump has expressed frustration over his inability to quickly end the fighting in Ukraine, which he initially promised when he took office in January. He has avoided imposing new sanctions on Russia and China, major buyers of Russian oil. However, he has increased tariffs on US imports from India, another key Russian energy consumer.

He also downplayed recent talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin but suggested the leaders could be conspiring against the US. Security guarantees for Ukraine The White House official confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were part of the call. ALSO READ: Trump-Modi's very good relationship is gone now: Former US NSA Bolton “The 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting was on security guarantees for Ukraine. President Trump questioned their seriousness while they continue to fuel Russia's economy and war. The president made clear that this is not his war, and the Europeans must step up as well,” the official said.

Tariffs on India over Russian oil Trump has warned of sanctions on countries buying Russian oil but did not impose direct tariffs on Moscow. Instead, the US imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian energy. The Trump administration told the Supreme Court that tariffs on India were implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) “to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and as a crucial aspect of the President's push for peace in the country". India faces 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs plus an additional 25 per cent for Russian oil imports, bringing total duties to 50 per cent, effective August 27. The administration said these measures promote peace and economic security, helping the US negotiate framework deals with six major trading partners and the 27-nation EU, amounting to about $2 trillion in purchases and investment in the US economy.