Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Putin said development of biotechnology has helped transplant human organs vigorously helping people stay young and even achieve immortality

putin, xi, kim, russia, north korea, china

Xi and Putin were overheard discussing organ transplants as a means of prolonging life on the sidelines of a military parade. Photo: AP/PTI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were reportedly broadcast live discussing "immortality" on Chinese state media during Beijing's largest military parade, which concluded on Wednesday.
 
In an exchange translated into English by the BBC, Xi and Putin were overheard discussing organ transplants as a means of prolonging life on the sidelines of a military parade. Xi could be heard saying that it was rare for someone to be 70 in the past; however, a person is still a child at 70 in modern times.
 
To this, Putin reportedly responded, saying that the development of biotechnology has helped transplant human organs vigorously, helping people stay young and "even achieve immortality".
 

People can live up to 150: Xi

Citing some predictions, Xi said that people in this generation can also live up to 150 years old, according to the BBC report. 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US-China ties 'very good' but Xi gave no credit to US role, says Trump

Germany, India

Germany 'strongly' supports India-EU FTA by autumn: FM Johann Wadephul

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China showcases new laser, nuclear and hypersonic weapons at parade

Russia-India-China, PM Modi, Putin, Xi Jinping

SCO summit shows India's pivot: multi-alignment over single-nation betspremium

geoeconomic

As US ties fray under Trump, second-gen reforms are India's best defencepremium

 
The discussion assumes significance as both Xi and Putin have been in power for 13 and 25 years, respectively, and neither of them has expressed any intention of stepping down.

China holds its largest military parade

China held its largest military parade yet on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, unveiling for the first time some of its most advanced weaponry.
 
The event, held in Tiananmen Square, displayed modern arms as part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to present China as both a global power and a nation of military strength.
 
Global leaders, including Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, were present at the event.

You conspire against the US: Trump

Criticising the gathering, US President Donald Trump accused Xi Jinping of "conspiring" against Washington by aligning with Putin and Kim Jong Un. 
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.
 

More From This Section

Earthquake

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan again, WFP sends emergency aid

flights, planes

Russia calls GPS jamming claims on von der Leyen's plane 'preposterous'

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

European leaders face tough choices as UK, France host meeting on Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump govt asks SC to quickly take up tariffs case after appeals court loss

US President Donald Trump

Trump to host top tech CEOs except Musk at White House dinner on Thursday

Topics : Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un Russia China North Korea BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon