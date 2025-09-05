Home / World News / At least 15 killed, many injured as bus plunges over 1000ft in Sri Lanka

At least 15 killed, many injured as bus plunges over 1000ft in Sri Lanka

The rescue efforts were undertaken by the military, police, disaster management teams, and residents, the Newsfirst web portal reported

Soldiers and rescue workers stand by the debris of a passenger bus after it plunged into a precipice in Wellawaya, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.AP/PTI
The bus had collided with an oncoming jeep before hitting the road railing and going down | AP/PTI
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
At least 15 people were killed and another 15 injured in a road mishap in the Badulla District of Uva Province, southern Sri Lanka, police said on Friday.

A group of over 30 people were on a pleasure trip from the southern town of Tangalle when their bus went down a precipice over 1000 feet around in the Ella town around 9 pm local time on Thursday.

The bus had collided with an oncoming jeep before hitting the road railing and going down.

The dead include nine women. They all were employees of the Tangalle Urban Council.

The rescue efforts were undertaken by the military, police, disaster management teams, and residents, the Newsfirst web portal reported.

Officials said the injured have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, with several said to be in critical condition, Adaderana reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

sri lanka Bus accident road accident

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

