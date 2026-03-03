China firms in limbo after Iran strikes disrupt trade, oil flows in Gulf

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed Chinese companies into uncertainty, disrupting trade links that many had counted on for growth. From stalled contracts to rising freight costs, businesses across sectors say the fallout has been swift, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

For Beijing, the crisis also raises a larger concern: China’s deep energy reliance on West Asia, especially at a time of heightened geopolitical risk.

Chinese firms face stalled deals in Iran

Business ties between China and Iran have expanded in recent years under the Belt and Road Initiative, with Iran seen as a key gateway to West Asia. But fresh US-Israeli strikes have left many Chinese exporters in limbo.

The news report quoted David Xie, a manager at a Shenzhen-based technology company, as saying that his firm recently signed a contract worth over 5 million yuan with an Iranian delegation. The group had visited factories in Shenzhen earlier this year and placed a deposit. Now, communication has broken down. He said that he tried contacting, but there has been no response. Iran imports a range of Chinese goods, including machinery, electronics and auto parts, while exporting petrochemicals, minerals and metals to China. The conflict has disrupted both payments and shipments, exporters said. Yeno Yan, an agricultural equipment maker from Shandong, said reaching customers in Iran has become nearly impossible. His company exports small tractors to Iran, which makes up about 5 per cent of its overseas sales. Yan said the firm is now focusing on Europe and South America instead.

Cost pressures ripple through supply chains For companies not directly trading with Iran, the main worry is energy prices. The news report quoted Steve Xie, a textile exporter, as saying that his factory relies on petroleum-based raw materials. Any spike in crude oil prices could quickly raise chemical input costs in China. To reduce risk, he shifted some production to Egypt last year. Manufacturing outside China, he said, offers flexibility if shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted. Goods shipped from Egypt can reach West Asia and North African markets without crossing the narrow waterway, and can also move into Europe via the Mediterranean, he noted.

Goods shipped from Egypt can reach West Asia and North African markets without crossing the narrow waterway, and can also move into Europe via the Mediterranean, he noted. China’s heavy dependence on West Asian oil The conflict also highlights China’s strong reliance on West Asian energy supplies. China is the world’s largest crude oil importer and the biggest buyer of Iranian oil. Roughly half of its total crude imports come from West Asia. Data from analytics firm Kpler shows China imported an average of 1.38 million barrels per day of Iranian oil last year -- about 13 per cent of its seaborne crude purchases. Around 42 million barrels of Iranian crude were also held in floating storage in Asian waters earlier this year, The Times of India reported.

Beijing has built large strategic petroleum reserves over the years. Although official figures are not published, analysts estimate the stockpile at about 900 million barrels -- enough to cover nearly three months of imports. China is also the world’s top importer of liquefied natural gas, with about one-third of LNG shipments coming from West Asian suppliers. Steel exports hit by shipping disruptions The conflict has also begun to affect China’s steel trade. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route between Iran and Oman, handles not only a large share of global oil shipments but also cargo bound for Gulf countries -- now China’s second-largest steel export market.