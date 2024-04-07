Home / World News / China foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.246 trn in March, shows data

China foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.246 trn in March, shows data




Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
China's foreign exchange reserves rose in March, official data showed on Sunday, even as the US dollar climbed against other major currencies.
 
The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose by $19.8 billion to $3.246 trillion last month, compared with $3.21 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.226 trillion in February.

The yuan fell 0.47% against the dollar in March, while the dollar last month rose 0.31% against a basket of other major currencies.
 
China held 72.74 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, up from 72.58 million ounces at the end of February.
 
The value of China's gold reserves rose to $161.07 billion at the end of March from $148.64 billion at the end of February.


Topics :ChinaYuan

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

