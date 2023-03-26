China foreign minister says nation's recovery to benefit US companies

China’s opening up after Covid and its strong economic recovery will offer “triple” benefits for US business communities despite “chilly” relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a group of American business leaders.



The fact that President Xi Jinping was re-elected, the nation’s continued efforts to open up to the world, and its social and economic “reset” will benefit US firms, Qin said in the meeting on Saturday in Beijing, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.



Qin welcomed US firms to keep expanding investments in China and to set roots in the country. Beijing hopes the US can help promote bilateral relations despite current difficulties and restore ties to a healthy and stable trajectory, he said.



