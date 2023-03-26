Home / World News / China foreign minister says nation's recovery to benefit US companies

China foreign minister says nation's recovery to benefit US companies

Qin Gang, Foreign Minister, China, welcomed US firms to keep expanding investments in China and to set roots in the country

Bloomberg
China foreign minister says nation's recovery to benefit US companies

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

China’s opening up after Covid and its strong economic recovery will offer “triple” benefits for US business communities despite “chilly” relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a group of American business leaders.
 
The fact that President Xi Jinping was re-elected, the nation’s continued efforts to open up to the world, and its social and economic “reset” will benefit US firms, Qin said in the meeting on Saturday in Beijing, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
 
Qin welcomed US firms to keep expanding investments in China and to set roots in the country. Beijing hopes the US can help promote bilateral relations despite current difficulties and restore ties to a healthy and stable trajectory, he said.

Topics :Chinaeconomy

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Also Read

China's Communist Party Congress to endorse Xi Jinping for record 3rd time

Chinese Prez Xi Jinping creates history, wins record third term in power

Xi Jinping re-elected for third term: A princeling turned China's Mao 2.0

Chinese President Xi creates history, wins record third term in power

China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle in party Congress

Ageing shadow fleet carrying Russian oil poses disaster risk: Report

Taiwan loses ally of eight decades after Honduras recognises China

World may split into rival economic blocs, it'll make all poorer: IMF chief

Elon Musk offers Twitter employees stock grants of $20 billion: Report

Imran Khan lays down 10-pt road map for Pakistan's economic revival

Next Story