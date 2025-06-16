Home / World News / China joins US in brain implant race with successful clinical trial test

China joins US in brain implant race with successful clinical trial test

Chinese researchers used brain-computer interfaces, or BCI, a wireless invasive implant in a patient with tetraplegia in March

brain, brain health
BCI is an emerging technology to help restore functionality to people with paralysis. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Karoline Kan
 
China’s first clinical trial of a technology that allows signals from the brain to control an external device has proved successful, making it only the second country after the US to reach this stage, according to the Global Times.
 
Chinese researchers used brain-computer interfaces, or BCI, a wireless invasive implant in a patient with tetraplegia in March, the English-language newspaper reported. Only a few weeks after the surgery, the patient was able to play racing games and chess on the computer using only the mind to control the electronic devices, it said, citing a statement from the Shanghai-based Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology.  
 
BCI is an emerging technology to help restore functionality to people with paralysis, and Neuralink Corp., co-founded by Elon Musk, is at the forefront of this research. The implant used in the Chinese trial is the world’s smallest so far, with a diameter of 26 millimeters and thickness less than 6 millimeters, the Global Times said, adding that it’s over 100 times more flexible than the one developed by Neuralink.
 
For the next stage, the team plans to enable the patient to operate a robotic arm using thoughts to perform more complex physical actions as such grasping and holding a cup. The center launched the trial in collaboration with Fudan University’s Huashan Hospital. 
 
Beijing has reported some experiments with implants by startup companies over the past months, but the clinical trial shows China is in a tight race with the US in developing this frontier technology. The center said the BCI system could get approval from the authorities, and be able to enter the market as early as 2028.
             

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What triggered the Israel-Iran missile attacks? Here's what we know so far

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers arrested after manhunt

Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

Donald Trump stopped Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, says US official

Iran plotting to assassinate Donald Trump over nuclear stance: Netanyahu

Topics :US Chinabrain healthbrain implant

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story