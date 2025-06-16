What triggered the Israel-Iran missile attacks? Here's what we know so far

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran early Friday , triggering the largest-ever direct confrontation between the two enemy nations. The offensive, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, targeted nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure across Iran.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed the pre-emptive strikes were necessary to stop Iran’s “imminent capacity” to build nuclear weapons. Over 100 strategic targets were hit, including sites near Natanz and Isfahan. Satellite imagery confirmed widespread destruction, though Iran’s main fuel enrichment plant remained intact.

The strikes killed multiple senior Iranian officials, including:

Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces

Gen Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Six nuclear scientists involved in uranium enrichment and missile development

ALSO READ: Iran plotting to assassinate Donald Trump over nuclear stance: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move, stating, “We were facing a dual existential threat — nuclear bombs and a ballooning missile arsenal. The hour was late. We acted in the 12th hour.”

Iran retaliates with missile barrage on Israeli cities Hours later, Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Casualties mounted swiftly: Iran: 224 dead, including civilians, as Israeli missiles hit military and fuel depots, and reportedly residential areas. Israel: 14 killed, over 390 injured. A missile strike in Bat Yam left six dead; another in Tamra collapsed a building, killing four women. Israeli emergency services remain on high alert, with sirens sounding hourly in major cities. Iran warns West against aiding Israel Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday:

“If Israeli aggression stops, our responses will stop. But if they continue, they should expect something even stronger.” He also issued a caution to the US, UK, and France “If they assist in blocking our retaliation — via airbases, warships, or intelligence — their regional assets will be targeted.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed the warning, vowing “severe punishment” and accusing Israel of provoking full-scale war. Will the US intervene in the Israel-Iran conflict? US President Donald Trump initially described the Israeli strike as “unilateral” but later confirmed Washington had prior knowledge. In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Trump said:

"It's possible we could get involved. Right now, we're not — but our people, our ships, and our jets are positioned if needed." At the G7 summit in Canada, Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to mediate. "He's ready. He called me. We had a long talk. I'm open to it," Trump said. However, Western leaders have questioned Russia's neutrality given its alliance with Iran. Indian medical students caught in Iran conflict India has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged both nations to de-escalate and resume dialogue.

A more immediate worry is the safety of hundreds of Indian medical students in Iran , particularly in Tehran and Isfahan. At Shahid Beheshti University, bombs reportedly struck just kilometres from student hostels. Ritika Dey, a third-year MBBS student from West Bengal, said in a video appeal: “We don’t feel safe. There are bombings nearby and no shelters. We just want to go home.” The Indian Embassy in Tehran has activated emergency helplines, issued advisories, and created a Telegram channel for rapid updates. No ceasefire in sight as Israel vows continued strikes Despite growing international pressure, Israel has signalled that the campaign will intensify.