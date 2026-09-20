China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 16th month in September

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 16th ​straight month on Sunday, in line with market expectations.

Why it's important

The steady loan prime rates underscored the limited scope for fresh monetary easing after some major global central banks recently adopted a more hawkish stance, even as the yuan continued to strengthen.

By the ‌numbers

The one-year LPR was kept at ​3.00%, while the five-year LPR ​was unchanged at 3.50%.

All 21 market participants in a Reuters survey forecast ​no change to either rate.

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Context

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week and flagged more hikes in the coming months, with new US central bank chief Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration's ​inability so far to control inflation that policymakers worry could worsen.

The yield ‌premium on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries over Chinese government bonds hovered near the ​highest level on record after the Fed rate hike. China's slower loan growth is becoming the new normal as shrinking property and local government sectors sap credit demand faster ‌than emerging industries can fill ​the gap, central bank Governor Pan ‌Gongsheng said. Key quotes Serena Zhou, senior China strategist, Mizuho Securities "Unless domestic ‌demand weakens a lot more materially, the likelihood of broad-based monetary easing ​in Q4 has diminished in our view, particularly against the backdrop of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve." Jacqueline Rong, chief ​China economist, BNP Paribas