Home / World News / China lifts tariffs on Australian wine, ends three years of punitive levies

China lifts tariffs on Australian wine, ends three years of punitive levies

Ties have improved significantly since last year, leading China to steadily lifting trade hurdles on Australian goods, including barley and coal

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China lifts tariffs on Australian wine as bilateral ties recover

China will lift anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine from March 29, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, ending three years of punitive levies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The tariffs, of up to 218.4 per cent, were first imposed in March 2021 for a period of five years along with a host of other trade barriers on Australian commodities when ties soured after Canberra called for a probe into the origins of Covid-19.

Ties have improved significantly since last year, leading China to steadily lifting trade hurdles on Australian goods, including barley and coal.

"Given the situation in China's wine market has changed, the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariff imposed on wine imported from Australia is no longer necessary," the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, Australian wines imported into China were subject to zero tariffs after the signing of a free trade agreement in 2015, giving them a 14 per cent tariff advantage over many other wine-producing nations.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, toss result and streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

More than 20% of global oil refining capacity is at risk of closure

UBS still examining the risk of misstatement in Credit Suisse's books

China's WuXi AppTec sent US client's data with Beijing: US intelligence

South Korea firm to give workers $75,000 bonus to have babies, help country

Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AustraliaChina economytariffsbilateral ties

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story